Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,108 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

