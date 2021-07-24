Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 29,764 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

