Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,556 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.16. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.