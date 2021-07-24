Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.18 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

