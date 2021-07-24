Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

