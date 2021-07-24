Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,134 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

