Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Glaukos by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.