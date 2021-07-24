Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

