Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Brunswick worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

