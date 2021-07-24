Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNX opened at $48.37 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

