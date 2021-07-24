Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 790,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 500,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.