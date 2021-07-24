Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

