Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.33 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.