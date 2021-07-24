Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.