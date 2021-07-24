Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,981 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

