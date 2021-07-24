Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.