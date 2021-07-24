Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:WRI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

