Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Autoliv by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.