Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,462,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $183.47 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

