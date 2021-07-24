Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Nikola worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Nikola by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

