Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.58 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000.

WEX stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.47. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

