Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 213,001 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $30,165,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,177,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

