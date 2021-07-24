Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.63 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.44. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

