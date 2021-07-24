Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.73. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

