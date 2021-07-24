Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 332.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 91,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $33.00 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.