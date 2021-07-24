Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 770,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,068,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.63 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

