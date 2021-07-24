Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

