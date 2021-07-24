Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.93 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,238,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

