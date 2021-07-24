Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.06 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of American States Water worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in American States Water by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $86.54 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.