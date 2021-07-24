Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

BankUnited stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

