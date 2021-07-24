Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

