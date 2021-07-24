Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

