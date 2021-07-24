Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.