Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.
RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 422,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 96,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.
Retail Properties of America stock
opened at $12.09 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
Retail Properties of America Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.