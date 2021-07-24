Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of WD-40 worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

