Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

