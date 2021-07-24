Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

WFG opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

