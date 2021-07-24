Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,336 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after acquiring an additional 621,106 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,116 shares in the company, valued at $67,462,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,069 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,132 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG opened at $183.47 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

