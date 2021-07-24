Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 194,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $108.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

