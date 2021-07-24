Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Nikola worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $10,337,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

