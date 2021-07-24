Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

