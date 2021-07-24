Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.