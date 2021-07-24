Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RH were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $685.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $277.02 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

