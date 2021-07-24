Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

