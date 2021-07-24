Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 102,654 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,654 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

