Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,150 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

