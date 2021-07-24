Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,930 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $405.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $411.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.