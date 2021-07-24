Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,498 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

