Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,147 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.