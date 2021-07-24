Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,064 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.