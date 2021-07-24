Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 213,001 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 213,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

